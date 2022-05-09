Mortgage Brain and TRM cement partnership for a further five years

The renewed partnership also signals the collaboration on developing market-leading tech, including a cloud-based end-to-end CRM system.

TRM members recently benefited from migrating to the latest version of Sourcing Brain, bringing enhanced features, usability improvements and the integration of Hometrack AVM. Over the last year, Mortgage Brain and TRM have been working closely together on a new innovative and intuitive time-saving CRM system that is already in its testing phase with a trial group of advisers with plans for a rollout later this year to the whole network.

Neil Wyatt, (pictured) sales & marketing director of Mortgage Brain, comments: “Mortgage Brain’s vision is to completely transform the digital process for brokers. Collaborating with our key clients not only ensures their advisers’ needs today are captured but we future proof the mortgage process with efficiency and intuitive client service at the heart of our development. We’re delighted that Adam and the team at TRM share our vision and are as excited as me to take delivery of what in our joint opinions will be the best CRM on the market when released later this year.”

Adam Stretton, managing director of The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, added: “We’ve spent a lot of time reviewing the wide variety of technology providers in the market and in all honestly none have come close to the Mortgage Brain offering. There is real substance to their products and working closely with them on the development of the new CRM system has given me the confidence it will be the best on the market.”