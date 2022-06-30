FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgage Brain appoints Cloë Atkinson as Chief Operating Officer

Fintech expert, Mortgage Brain, has announced that Cloë Atkinson has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and will lead and scale the company’s technology and business operations including product innovation, project management, infrastructure and operations.

Warren Lewis
30th June 2022
Atkinson, who will report directly to Mortgage Brain’s Group CEO, Zahid Bilgrami, joined the firm earlier this year through the acquisition of Mortgage Engine, a company she established and launched in the mortgage industry over four years ago.

Zahid Bilgrami, said: “I’m delighted Cloë has joined the executive team, bringing a wealth of fintech experience and a customer-focused vision for product development. She is well known with lenders and intermediaries across the mortgage industry who have seen her in action delivering transformational green field tech. I know Cloë will have a huge impact on how we innovate and deliver our roadmap. It’s a great privilege for us to be part of a broker’s daily life by delivering technology solutions that have a truly positive impact.”

Cloë Atkinson, added: “Mortgage Brain is renowned for building industry first tech which is used by tens of thousands of brokers every day. I’ve been fortunate to experience the power of Mortgage Brain and its culture first-hand as a business partner and now as a board member and am excited to join Zahid and the team as we write the next chapter of our growth. I’m delighted to lead a dynamic team who have an exciting remit over the next few years. With an agile mindset, following the 3C’s methodology of Communications, Collaboration & Continuous improvement, we will deliver mortgage technology that everyone in the industry will benefit from.”

