Mortgage Brain launches 'Lockdown Love' competition and charity campaign

"People across the industry have responded to these difficult times in incredible ways and we want to shine a light on some of the more positive elements of life in lockdown"

With Valentine’s day approaching, Mortgage Brain has launched a month-long ‘Lockdown Love’ campaign.

Throughout February, Mortgage Brain will be hosting a variety of activities to both share some joy and raise funds for several chosen charities.

The ‘Lockdown Love’ campaign is raising money for four charities: RSPCA, Mind, Alzheimer’s Society, and MacMillan Cancer Support.

During select meetings and training sessions with one of Mortgage Brain’s corporate team, customers will have the chance to vote for one of the nominated charities that will then receive a donation from Mortgage Brain.

Additionally, Mortgage Brain customers can share one act of kindness they have either received or which they carried out themselves. Entries be placed into a prize draw, with the winner taking home a prize, and a donation will also made to the chosen nominated charity of the winner.

Lastly, customers can submit photos of the strangest place in which they have worked during the pandemic, or of the most entertaining homeschooling moments they have experienced to win a prize. Entries can be submitted on Twitter or LinkedIn using either #WFH or #homeschool, with Mortgage Brain tagged in the post.

The activities will run between 1st February to 26th February, with winners of the prize draw and the photo competitions selected on 15th February and the 1st March respectively.

Mortgage Brain staff will also enjoy their own activities. Colleagues are being invited to share photos of what has helped them get through the difficulties of lockdown, from walks in the forest to becoming experts at baking banana bread. In a second competition, colleagues are also invited to share funny stories about how they met their partners or humorous first meetings of other colleagues. Entries for each competition will be entered into a prize draw.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, commented: “The last year has been incredibly challenging, and it would be easy to focus on the doom and gloom. But the truth is that people across the industry have responded to these difficult times in incredible ways and we want to shine a light on some of the more positive elements of life in lockdown, from those acts of kindness that have made a big difference to those weird and wonderful homeschooling experiences. The campaign will also raise funds for some fantastic charities, so we urge people to spread the word and share a little ‘Lockdown Love’.”