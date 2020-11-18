Mortgage industry hosts charity quiz night

"Raising money for charity is always a challenge at the best of times – to do that in the middle of a pandemic is even harder."

Eight figures from the mortgage industry have pulled together to raise money for Liverpool-based breast cancer charity The Sunshine Group.

The Sunshine Group is run by volunteers and provides support from diagnosis, before, during and after treatment. Steered by women for women, it provides support helping patients recover emotionally, mentally and physically.

In previous years the charity has held an annual ball, sponsored by bridging lender Hope Capital, to raise much needed funds. But with Covid-19 putting paid to physical events this year The Sunshine Group is going online and holding an ‘open to all’ quiz night on Thursday 19 November at 19:00.

Sponsored by Hope Capital and organised by Brightstar's Will Lloyd and Emma Hall, key relationship director at Movin’Legal, there are a total of 27 prizes up for grabs.

The evening will consist of eight rounds with a main cash prize and runner up cash prize (applicable to group members only) as well as a charity raffle which includes items from bottles of prosecco to signed Liverpool FC and Everton FC football shirts.

Others helping to raise cash for the charity include Terry Pritchard, director at Charterhouse HCP, and Mortgage Advice Bureau's Rachel Geddes, Mike Lawlor and Gary Brash.

Jonathan Sealey, chief executive of Hope Capital, said: “It is fantastic we can continue to support our friends at The Sunshine Group, by sponsoring what is set to be a great event, especially in light of this year’s Annual Ball having to be moved to 2021.

“We have been championing The Sunshine Group for several years, however now more than ever, it is essential we offer our backing to this important charity and one close to our hearts. The Sunshine Group has been helping women who have been affected by breast cancer for many years, so it is a privilege for us to continue with our support and we look forward to being part of their success.”

Ann Coffey, lead co-ordinator for The Sunshine Group, said: “Raising money for charity is always a challenge at the best of times – to do that in the middle of a pandemic is even harder.

“I would like to thank Hope Capital for their continued support for The Sunshine Group as well as the rest of those in the mortgage industry who have stepped up and helped put together a fantastic event for our patients and past patients.”

To join the quiz, buy raffle tickets or donate please visis https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunshine-support-group-virtual-quiz-tickets-127914344247?fbclid=IwAR0u5mXoUWyFj05-Vm5nflHxugnNe7w4FeIvvq8vo3-NFOOIqTcRhupUz4M.