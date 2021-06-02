MT Finance announces new board of directors

"The appointments add real value to the company and reflect our desire to recognise, support, and empower the wonderfully talented people we are lucky enough to work with."

MT Finance Group has announced the addition of new members to its board of directors, creating 30% female board representation.

Lenka Pajkošová, head of underwriting, and Millie Dyson, chief marketing officer, are promoted to the Group’s board, along with James Anderson, operations director, and Gareth Lewis, commercial director. They join founding directors Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody.

The news follows completion of a management buy-out (MBO) in March, which consolidated 100% of the ownership of the company back into the hands of the joint founders, Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody.

Founding director, Joshua Elash, commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of several new directors to the board of the MT Finance Group. Lenka, Millie, James, and Gareth have been valuable members of the executive committee at MT Finance for some time. The appointments add real value to the company and reflect our desire to recognise, support, and empower the wonderfully talented people we are lucky enough to work with. The additions also re-emphasise our ESG principles and commitment to the Women in Finance Charter.”

Millie Dyson, CMO and gender diversity and inclusion representative at MT Finance Group, said: “We are proud to promote an inclusive environment at MT Finance and strive to drive genuine change in the financial services sector. I am honoured to be one of the Group’s first female board members and will continue to ensure we remain focused in our efforts to maintain a diverse and equal workforce as we take the company forward.”