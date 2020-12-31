FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
National advice firm opens first high street branch

Rozi Jones
31st December 2020
"We are looking forward to being the Scottish base for Tenet&You and building upon our twenty plus years’ worth of experience of working with Tenet."

Tenet&You has launched its first UK branch in Haddington, East Lothian, following a practice buyout in 2019 which saw the acquisition of Edinburgh IFA Forth Financial Services.

As well as boosting the local economy, the opening of the new Haddington branch will see Tenet&You add £60m assets under management to its books.

Tenet&You is part of adviser network and support group Tenet, which had worked with Forth Financial Services for nearly two decades before acquiring the firm.

The opening of the Tenet&You Haddington branch is part of a wider roll out which will see several Tenet&You hubs opening across the UK in 2021.

Bradley Cumming, IFA at Tenet&You’s Haddington hub, said: “We are looking forward to being the Scottish base for Tenet&You and building upon our twenty plus years’ worth of experience of working with Tenet.

“The stunning new office is a reflection of our values as a business; the huge windows play a key role in showcasing our transparency and friendly approach to providing advice to our clients. We offer financial advice for everyone and our incredibly strong high street presence has allowed us to help people from varying backgrounds to achieve their life’s ambitions since 2002.

“Previously Forth Financial Services Limited, our dedicated team of highly qualified advisers are truly passionate about continuing to deliver tailored services to our clients under the Tenet&You name. Our values of honesty and security are very much aligned, and our aim is to ensure that our exisiting and new clients have a sound financial plan in place, to give them complete peace of mind.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
