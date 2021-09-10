New adviser event launches exclusive After Hours networking

Financial Adviser Event, which is holding its inaugural show at Manchester on 14th September, has today announced the exclusive After Hours networking session.

Held immediately after FAE Manchester’s show floor closes, the After Hours session sees an area of Victoria Warehouse – the event’s venue – transformed into a stylish bar, for exhibitors and delegates alike to enjoy a post-show drink, network, and have a long-overdue catch up with industry peers.

After Hours is brought to you by Brightstar Financial, who have supplied their own DJ to enhance the laid-back atmosphere of the hybrid networking event with a live set.

Michelle Westley, Head of Marketing at Brightstar Financial, said: “We know the intermediary community are raring to get back out to events and do business – recent researched conducted by Brightstar showed that 70% of brokers were keen to resume networking in person, after After Hours is the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

“The format – and, of course, our very own Brightstar DJ set – are designed to create a relaxed, positive atmosphere at the end of a busy day, which Financial Adviser Event certainly promises to be. Brightstar is really looking forward to hosting After Hours and we hope to see you all there!”

Described as a ‘unique, interactive and educational experience for decision-makers across financial services’, Financial Adviser Event Manchester will take place first on 14th September at the spacious Victoria Warehouse, followed by FAE London at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock on 5th October.

It features two seminar theatres, interactive tech demos and over 40 exhibitors.

To see the full event programme and register for a free place at the event, please visit the Financial Adviser Event Manchester page here.

Barcadia Media director Andy Shields said: “We knew we wanted Financial Adviser Event to be a trade event like no other, and After Hours is really the embodiment of that. After the last 18 months, we know everyone is looking forward to doing business in person again – but we also know there are plenty of people keen to see familiar faces from the industry and catch up.

“After Hours is a relaxed, stylish environment to catch up, and with Brightstar’s DJ set to set the mood, we’re sure it’s going to be the perfect way to celebrate the end of a busy day.”