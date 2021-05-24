New bank launches early after overwhelming demand

A mortgage and property finance collective has today, Monday 24th May 2021, announced the launch of The Blood Bank, an industry initiative aimed at raising awareness of the importance of donating blood.

Following a teaser campaign last week, the launch date has been brought forward due to the overwhelming response from the industry. As a sector, we are used to deposits, savings and lending; The Blood Bank is taking those concepts and turning them into a nationwide effort to get more people informed about blood donation and, ultimately, increase the giving thereof.

By lending our time and making a different kind of deposit, the financial services market will save lives.

The Blood Bank believes that it has the ability to harness a large amount of interest from a wide-ranging community of possible donors — by the end of 2022, it wants to have onboarded 30,000 new registrants.

The idea was initiated by regular donors Roger Morris, group distribution director at OneSavings Bank; and Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society; and Peter Harte, sales development manager at Mortgage Brain.

Since then, various trade publications and other industry stakeholders have helped the trio get it off the ground and build maximum distribution potential.

The Blood Bank was created to serve as a platform to educate and encourage those who can to donate.

The bank’s website acts as a central portal, providing information about what giving blood entails and tracking the number of people in the financial services industry who register to become donors and eventually donate.

Employers that want to organise company-wide drives can also access useful resources on the website and request virtual explainer sessions with the NHSBT team.

The requirement for blood is always high, however, the recommencement of certain procedures now that the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out means that demand — especially for certain types of blood and from specific donor demographics — is exceptionally huge.

The NHS needs:

· nearly 400 new donors a day to meet demand

· around 135,000 new donors a year to replace those who can no longer donate · 40,000 more black donors to meet growing demand for better-matched blood

· 30,000 new donors with priority blood types such as O negative every year

· more young people to start giving blood so there is enough blood in the future.

Roger Morris said:

“I first gave blood when I was a young firefighter. We were called to help rescue a woman who had been involved in a serious car accident. She had lost a lot of blood and held my hand while we cut her out of the vehicle and wouldn’t let go.

“I went with her in the ambulance to the hospital and remember saying to the surgeon that I wished there was something more I could do to help and he said that, if I really meant it, to go and donate some blood. I did then, and it’s something I’ve done more than 60 times since.

“I’m incredibly passionate about it and encourage everyone to get involved. It doesn’t take long, doesn’t cost anything, and by donating just a pint of blood you can save up to three lives – it’s the greatest gift you can give.”

Tim Vigeon commented: “I was inspired to give blood by my mum and dad who were regular donors and have been donating since the 1980s.

“As it happens, I have one of the rarer blood groups so I try to donate as often as I can. #Dosomethingamazing sums up exactly what giving blood is all about – you are helping someone or saving a life. And the biscuits you get post-donation are a bonus…

“The last time I donated, there was a lady who was giving for the 93rd time – this gives me the encouragement to keep on donating.”

Peter Harte said:

“I was one of those people that always thought about giving blood, but was always ‘too busy’.

“I finally got my act together to donate and, since then, it’s become a regular occurrence. Being totally honest, you come away feeling great about yourself as you know you’ve done a good thing, but what really brought it home was when I got the text after my third or fourth time giving to say my donation had been used at Birmingham Children’s Hospital — why would you not donate when you can save a child’s life?”