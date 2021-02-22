New Conveyancing Task Force launches

"It makes eminent sense that all five organisations come together under the Conveyancing Task Force banner to help the profession manage the transition into the digital future"

A number of organisations in the conveyancing profession have formed as The Conveyancing Task Force to discuss the reform and enhancement of the conveyancing process for the benefit of consumers and lawyers alike.

The formation of the Conveyancing Task Force comprises The Law Society, The Society of Licensed Conveyancers, The Conveyancing Association, CILEx and the Bold Legal Group.

All members of the Group have recently released three documents to their members relating to the current extraordinary circumstances of the Covid pandemic and the impending expiry of the stamp duty holiday at the end of March. These documents provide clarity and a consistent approach for conveyancers and their clients in these unusual times, and in particular in the event that matters do not complete in time to benefit from the stamp duty holiday.

Additional information will be available on a new Conveyancing Task Force website, due to launch in the spring.

Simon Law, Society of Licensed Conveyancers chairperson and newly appointed Conveyancing Task Force chair, commented: “These are challenging times for the conveyancing profession, with the ongoing effects of Covid and an increasing move to working electronically. Conveyancing Task Force members have worked well together within the conveyancing profession for many years and it makes eminent sense that all five organisations come together under the Conveyancing Task Force banner to help the profession manage the transition into the digital future and identify opportunities for improving the process. Whilst working together to formulate and agree proposals, new procedures and due diligence under our agreed Terms of Reference, Task Force members still remain independent and accountable to their respective organisations and memberships.

“We look forward to working constructively with all other parties involved in the home buying and selling process and in particular the Home Buying and Selling Group (HBSG) in which all Conveyancing Task Force members currently participate.”