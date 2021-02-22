FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

New Conveyancing Task Force launches

Rozi Jones
|
22nd February 2021
network BDM hire appoint connect link appointment
"It makes eminent sense that all five organisations come together under the Conveyancing Task Force banner to help the profession manage the transition into the digital future"

A number of organisations in the conveyancing profession have formed as The Conveyancing Task Force to discuss the reform and enhancement of the conveyancing process for the benefit of consumers and lawyers alike.

The formation of the Conveyancing Task Force comprises The Law Society, The Society of Licensed Conveyancers, The Conveyancing Association, CILEx and the Bold Legal Group.

All members of the Group have recently released three documents to their members relating to the current extraordinary circumstances of the Covid pandemic and the impending expiry of the stamp duty holiday at the end of March. These documents provide clarity and a consistent approach for conveyancers and their clients in these unusual times, and in particular in the event that matters do not complete in time to benefit from the stamp duty holiday.

Additional information will be available on a new Conveyancing Task Force website, due to launch in the spring.

Simon Law, Society of Licensed Conveyancers chairperson and newly appointed Conveyancing Task Force chair, commented: “These are challenging times for the conveyancing profession, with the ongoing effects of Covid and an increasing move to working electronically. Conveyancing Task Force members have worked well together within the conveyancing profession for many years and it makes eminent sense that all five organisations come together under the Conveyancing Task Force banner to help the profession manage the transition into the digital future and identify opportunities for improving the process. Whilst working together to formulate and agree proposals, new procedures and due diligence under our agreed Terms of Reference, Task Force members still remain independent and accountable to their respective organisations and memberships.

“We look forward to working constructively with all other parties involved in the home buying and selling process and in particular the Home Buying and Selling Group (HBSG) in which all Conveyancing Task Force members currently participate.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.