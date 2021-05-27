New house price index to launch

"Our users benefit from access to our team of experts as well as the technology and the indices – giving them a truly bespoke understanding of the information they need."

A new property analytics tool has been launched to offer insight, analysis, mapping and - in the near future - forecasting of house prices and rental yields in the UK property market.

The new tool has been launched by global financial risk, software, and analytics business MIAC.

MIAC says the platform will give users instant granular visual breakdown of the house price and rental indices that are already being used, for example by county/London Borough, region, nationally and the national picture excluding London. It also allows the selection of properties by type and number of bedrooms, both owner-occupied and rented, and includes up to date highlights of spikes and trends.

MIAC’s UK data is gathered from a combination of sources including Land Registry, and goes back as far as 1995. Its proprietary technology is currently being developed to incorporate an element of predictive analytics to extrapolate future trends as well as current and past ones. This development is nearing completion.

Dr Darrel Welch, managing director of MIAC Analytics, commented: “We believe that our residential house price and rental indices are the most robust and least volatile in the industry, providing our client partners with unrivalled insight into the relative risk and value of the properties in which they have an interest.

“Other House Price Indices (HPIs) may be limited either by the fact that their data does not reflect the entire UK market, or that their analytics and tools are not quick and user-friendly enough to give a clear and up-to-date picture of what the data means.

“Finally, our users benefit from access to our team of experts as well as the technology and the indices – giving them a truly bespoke understanding of the information they need.”