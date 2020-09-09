Newbury BS appoints Darren Garner

Newbury Building Society has announced it welcomed Darren Garner as its new Finance Director at the beginning of August.

Darren, who has built up a wealth of experience and expertise in the building society world, has spent over 20 years in the financial services sector, much of it with building societies.

In his new role, as well as being a director of the Society, Darren is specifically in charge of the Society’s finance and treasury activities, where he will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of financial and regulatory reporting, and managing liquidity, funding and capital positions.

Darren commented:

“I am delighted to have joined the executive director team at Newbury Building Society. Newbury is well known for its customer service excellence and commitment to its members and the local community – values I believe demonstrate the strength of the Society’s mutual ethos – as it continues to assist people save money and buy their homes. I look forward to contributing to the further success and growth of the Society whilst learning what it really means to be a Newbury member.”

Roland Gardner, chief executive of Newbury Building Society, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Darren to the Society. His knowledge and expertise in the building society sector are widely recognised and I am very confident that the Society’s members will be well served by having Darren in charge of the Society’s Finance function. At a time of historic low interest rates and tightening margins, it is reassuring to have someone of Darren’s calibre to steer us through the challenges that lie ahead.”