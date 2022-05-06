FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Newbury BS appoints Emma Jones

Newbury Building Society has appointed Emma Jones as its new Head of People.

Related topics:  Finance News
Rozi Jones
6th May 2022
emma jones newbury bs

Emma is an experienced human resources practitioner who joins the Society after more than 20 years in the financial services sector. She was most recently Head of Talent at Nationwide, and previously worked in several HR roles at AXA. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

As Head of People, Emma will be responsible for shaping and delivering the people strategy, ensuring the Society have the engagement of their people and the skills and talent necessary for the future.

Speaking about her new role, Emma said:

“The customer-centric culture and the strong embedded values at the Society make this a really exciting role for me. I’m looking forward to collaborating with everyone here to make our great people experience, even better.”

Phillippa Cardno, chief executive of Newbury Building Society, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Emma to the Society at a time of great opportunity, as we develop our post-pandemic way of working. Emma’s experience in human resources leadership will be invaluable as we nurture a diverse workforce and continue to attract, develop and retain our biggest asset – our talented people.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.