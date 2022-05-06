Newbury BS appoints Emma Jones

Emma is an experienced human resources practitioner who joins the Society after more than 20 years in the financial services sector. She was most recently Head of Talent at Nationwide, and previously worked in several HR roles at AXA. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

As Head of People, Emma will be responsible for shaping and delivering the people strategy, ensuring the Society have the engagement of their people and the skills and talent necessary for the future.

Speaking about her new role, Emma said:

“The customer-centric culture and the strong embedded values at the Society make this a really exciting role for me. I’m looking forward to collaborating with everyone here to make our great people experience, even better.”

Phillippa Cardno, chief executive of Newbury Building Society, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Emma to the Society at a time of great opportunity, as we develop our post-pandemic way of working. Emma’s experience in human resources leadership will be invaluable as we nurture a diverse workforce and continue to attract, develop and retain our biggest asset – our talented people.”