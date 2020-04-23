FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Newcastle BS appoints chief risk officer

Rozi Jones
|
23rd April 2020
Chris Keay Newcastle
"His extensive experience in financial services risk management and track record of leading teams will be a huge asset to the organisation"

Newcastle Building Society has promoted Chris Keay to chief risk officer.

Chris, who has over 30 years’ experience in financial services, joined Newcastle Building Society in May 2018 as deputy chief risk officer.

He previously held a number of senior roles in the field of risk management across a variety of sectors including retail lending, life and pensions, wealth management, mortgages and savings.

Chris said: “Since joining Newcastle Building Society I have been struck by the passion and dedication of the whole team, so I am delighted to be taking on the role of chief risk officer. Right now, while the financial services industry as a whole is facing challenges that have never been seen before, I’m really heartened by the Society’s ability to adapt and respond in such a positive manner.”

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, added: “I am delighted we are able to welcome Chris to the executive team following his appointment as chief risk officer at the Society. His extensive experience in financial services risk management and track record of leading teams will be a huge asset to the organisation and I wish him every success in his new role.”

