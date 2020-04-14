FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Norton Home Loans appoints lending manager

Tania has 35 years of industry experience and joins from Yorkshire Bank.

Rozi Jones
|
14th April 2020
Tania Morris Norton
"She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. It's great to see the positive impact Tania is having on the team already."

Norton Home Loans has appointed Tania Morris as its new lending manager.

Tania has 35 years of industry experience and joins from Yorkshire Bank where she took on a range of roles, working her way up from adviser to manager.

At Norton, she will work with the BDM and underwriting teams to continually improve their service and help to implement new systems and ideas across the company.

Tania said: “I’m excited about my new role with Norton. I’m anticipating new challenges and I’m eager to expand into new areas. It seems like a great team, which I’m looking forward to getting to know and helping to develop through training and recruitment.”

Paul Stringer, director of Norton Home Loans, added: “We’re excited to have Tania on board. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. It’s great to see the positive impact Tania is having on the team already.”

