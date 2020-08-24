Nucleus to accept e-signatures

"The introduction of e-signatures will streamline the new business process and our flexibility over software providers will allow advisers to select a supplier that works best for them."

Nucleus is now accepting electronic signatures for new business and client instructions to support advisers who are working remotely.

The move follows the expansion of Nucleus’ scanned documents capabilities, streamlining the new business process and reducing dependency on the postal service.

Nucleus will allow a choice of five e-signature software providers to be used to suit individual adviser preference, including Docusign and Adobe. To maximise client security and minimise the risk of fraud, advisers will be asked to select a software provider that complies with European regulation known as eiDAS. This is a regulatory industry standard to help firms with online identity verification and ensure the authenticity of electronic documents.

The platform has also compiled a document setting out its e-signature requirements, so that advice firms can find information about the types of e-signatures Nucleus will accept, an approved list of e-signature providers and the range of forms where an e-signature can be used.

For added security, e-signed instructions need to be submitted via Nucleus’ secure messaging system.

John Walls, head of proposition at Nucleus, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve efficiency and maximise user experience, while keeping client security at the forefront of what we do.

“The introduction of e-signatures will streamline the new business process and our flexibility over software providers will allow advisers to select a supplier that works best for them.”