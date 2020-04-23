Openwork boosts training and support for firms during Covid-19

"Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, it is very much business as usual at the Academy."

Openwork has boosted training and education support to help firms enhance their client offering throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Openwork Academy provides a structured career path to new entrants and existing advisers to develop into Diploma qualified financial planners or fully qualified mortgage and protection advisers.

The Academy has reformed the training delivery to online modules to keep the programmes running remotely. Remote workshops have been introduced to support studies and development sessions have also been rolled out to provide weekly inputs to Academy candidates.

All candidates are being supported through the Academy through group study workshops and by a tutor with Openwork funding the costs including study material and initial examination fees.

Remote assessments for new potential candidates will be hosted on four dates over the next two months – 22nd April, 23rd April, 20th May and 17th June.

Lorna Mills, head of academy at Openwork, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, it is very much business as usual at the Academy. We are all in this together, with the Academy team focused on converting our courses to online delivery as well as ensuring that the opportunities remain open for new delegates.”

Claire Limon, director of learning and acquisition at Openwork, added: “Our contingency plans, reinforced by the hard work and determination of Lorna and her team, have enabled us to maintain all existing Academy programmes and we continue to support our existing population of Academy candidates on their journeys.

“The rapid delivery of our online learning capability demonstrates Openwork’s commitment to expanding access to financial advice by training and nurturing a new generation of advisers through our market leading Academy.”