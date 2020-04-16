FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Openwork launches coronavirus portal

Rozi Jones
|
16th April 2020

Openwork has developed a dedicated coronavirus portal for advisers.

The portal has attracted more than 4,600 unique visits and is delivering updates on the latest Government guidance for businesses, support on advising clients remotely, tips for advising existing, new and vulnerable clients, market updates as well as general advice around remote working.

Firms can access support on the adoption of new tools to help them work more effectively with colleagues and clients including the use of Electronic Identity & Verification and developing methods for the secure exchange of documents.

Adviser induction courses and Academy courses are continuing to support new and existing trainees, with the Academy team reforming the training delivery to online modules to keep the programmes running remotely.

Philip Howell, chief executive of Openwork, said: “We are all in this together and that has been demonstrated in the way the whole of Openwork has pulled together to overcome the immediate challenges of moving to remote working while at the same time increasing our dialogue with clients.

“The quick delivery of our Coronavirus Portal is an excellent example of our commitment to support our advisers and their clients. These are clients who more than ever need the wisdom and reassurance of the very personal advice that characterises Openwork.”

