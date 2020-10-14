Openwork launches graduate programme to spearhead CRM roll-out

"I see this very much as a ‘win win’ for both these new graduates and Openwork."

Openwork has launched its first Graduate Wealth Pathway scheme.

Openwork is aiming to recruit 25 graduates to work remotely or at its Swindon head office. They will learn about the Openwork business and specifically the new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system being rolled out to adviser firms across the network.

As part of their initial 12-month fixed-term contract, graduate trainees will be supported to work with adviser firms on the adoption of the CRM system ConcertHub.

The scheme is open to graduates with 2:1 degrees and higher who have had work experience either after or during their degree.

Philip Howell, chief executive of Openwork, said: “I see this very much as a ‘win win’ for both these new graduates and Openwork.

“At a time when employment prospects for our young are looking bleak, we have a chance to give 25 young people a career pathway in our industry.

“They will have the opportunity to achieve chartered status, grounded in practical experience, supporting our partner firms and ultimately take their place in our succession plans.”