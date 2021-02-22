Openwork rebrands to The Openwork Partnership

"Working together has been the defining part of our approach to the rebrand. We want everyone who works with us and interacts with us to feel that the brand is personal to them."

Openwork has rebranded to The Openwork Partnership, launching a new website with enhanced functionality.

The new site includes an interactive map enabling more clients to access support from the network which comprises over 680 firms and more than 4,200 advisers.

The Openwork Partnership says the rebrand will also include further expansion of the network and extending its distribution and range of propositions.

Key drivers for the rebrand are the recognition that advice is personal, and that working together enhances trust and delivers peace of mind.

Philip Howell, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: "The simple truth is that Openwork is a partnership with a proud heritage and comprised of over 680 professional practices.

“We are bound together by our unique shareholding structure, and by our common goals and values. As we enter an exciting new chapter intent on becoming the first choice for practices, advisers and clients seeking a truly personal service, it is entirely fitting to present ourselves to the market under The Openwork Partnership banner.”

Claire Oldstein, chief marketing officer of The Openwork Partnership, added: “Working together has been the defining part of our approach to the rebrand. We want everyone who works with us and interacts with us to feel that the brand is personal to them. The reaction from our advisers and colleagues has been really encouraging and we look forward to the next chapter of our story.”