Openwork strengthens leadership team

"The appointments of Anne and Rosanne strengthen Openwork’s leadership team at a strategically important time as we continue the development and growth of the business"

Openwork Holdings, the parent company of advice network Openwork, has appointed Anne Grim and Rosanne Murison as non-executive directors.

Openwork says the appointments build on the transformation of its leadership team as it focuses on the next phase of its strategy and development as an independent, adviser-owned business.

Rosanne Murison, who will also chair the company’s remuneration committee, has more than 30 years’ experience advising multinational companies at board level. She is currently a non-executive director at Allianz UK, serving as chair of both the remuneration and nomination committee and the customer and conduct committee. She has also been chair of Rothschild Diamonds since 2012. Previously she worked at senior levels for SSP Group plc, Eden McCallum LLP and Quintiles Transnational Inc and began her career at Boston Consulting Group where she rose to become a partner in the consumer and retail practice.

Anne Grim, who will also chair the risk and compliance committee, has recently joined Metro Bank as a board director and brings more than 30 years’ experience in senior financial services leadership roles at Barclays, Wells Fargo, American Express, Mastercard and most recently as chief customer officer at Fidelity International.

Andy Smart, chair of Openwork Holdings, said: “The appointments of Anne and Rosanne strengthen Openwork’s leadership team at a strategically important time as we continue the development and growth of the business over the coming months and years. I look forward to welcoming both to the board and working closely with them to continue the Openwork success story.”

Anne Grim added: “It is a great privilege to be joining the OHL board at such an important time. I have been enormously impressed by the business and look forward to working with Openwork’s management to ensure they can deliver their ambitious growth strategy.”

Rosanne Murison commented: “This is an exciting time to be joining Openwork, and I am looking forward to working with Andy and the executive team to realise Openwork’s full potential, building on its strong network of advisers and excellent reputation in the financial advice market.”