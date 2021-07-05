OSB's Alan Cleary announces retirement

"He has all of our very best wishes for a happy and healthy retirement and ahead of the date that he leaves the Group, we’ll be working hard to identify an appropriate successor."

OSB Group, the parent company of Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial, has announced the retirement of Alan Cleary, its group managing director for mortgages.

Cleary was a co-founder of Charter Court Financial Services, which combined with OneSavings Bank in 2019, after which he became the leader of the Group’s mortgage brands.

He has spent 30 years in the mortgage market with the majority of that time focused on intermediaries.

Alan Cleary said: “I have loved working in the intermediary mortgage market and have made many friends. I leave OSB Group with fond memories but I feel now is the time for me to spend my time outside of work with family and friends.”

Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group, added: “Since the point that OSB combined with CCFS, Alan has played a significant role in the successful integration of the two businesses and we’ll miss having him as part of the group executive committee. He has all of our very best wishes for a happy and healthy retirement and ahead of the date that he leaves the Group, we’ll be working hard to identify an appropriate successor.”