Over two thirds of firms considering automated chatbots

"Recent announcements from both Nationwide Building Society and TSB have shown the value of chatbots to manage unprecedented customer enquiry volumes"

Over 69% of financial services businesses are considering adopting automated chatbots to enhance their customer service propositions as a result of Covid-19, according to research from digital solutions agency, Dock9.

During the pandemic, a wide variety of businesses and organisations across different industries have demonstrated the value of utilising chatbots to manage unprecedented customer enquiry volumes.

Dock9 advocates the increased adoption of chatbots within the banking, mortgage and insurance sectors and is hosting a webinar on 22nd May which seeks to help businesses assess whether their firm needs a chatbot and the steps needed to build such a function.

Mark Lusted, managing director of Dock9, commented: "Recent announcements from both Nationwide Building Society and TSB have shown the value of chatbots to manage unprecedented customer enquiry volumes and allow customer service teams to focus on enquiries and customers that require more handholding or are potentially vulnerable.

"During our Dock9 Tech Talks podcast, we have discussed chatbots at length with our interviewees and it seemed timely to host a webinar on this topic too to help inform those wishing to know more about this evolving technology. None of us has a crystal ball, but our survey shows that using chatbots to build contingency within customer service propositions will be a priority across financial services once we have managed and assessed the immediate and medium term impacts of the pandemic on the industry.”