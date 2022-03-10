Paradigm add the Vernon to lender panel and launch new semi-exclusive BTL product

The Vernon offers a range of mortgage products to borrowers on a case-by-case basis via its intermediary sales team and is active across a number of sectors offering mortgages to first-time buyers, home movers, remortgagors, retired borrowers, buy-to-let landlords and self-build clients.

From today, Paradigm member firms will gain access to the entire Vernon product range and will be able to offer landlord clients access to its holiday buy-to-let product priced at 2.84% with a fee of £299.

Additionally, Paradigm member firms will have access to the Vernon’s intermediary helpline and direct contact with its team of Business Development Managers.

Richard Howes, (pictured) Director of Mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “We are always very pleased to be able to bring lenders onboard who offer a variety of product options across a growing number of sectors, especially in certain niche areas. Vernon Building Society certainly fits the bill here and Paradigm members are some of the very first firms to be able to access its new holiday buy-to-let product with this semi-exclusive arrangement.

"With a personalised approach to writing mortgages and a real focus on the intermediary sector, we believe member firms will find much to interest them and their clients, with the addition of the Vernon to our lender panel. We’re looking forward to working with the team at the Society and believe we can achieve a great deal with this new relationship.”

Brendan Crowshaw, Head of Mortgage & Savings Distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “This partnership represents the latest step in Vernon’s ambitious growth strategy. We’re a small but innovative lender, with a common-sense, flexible approach to underwriting and a commitment to working with brokers. It’s clear Paradigm shares our focus on providing brokers with great service and, we look forward to helping its members find lending solutions for their clients.”