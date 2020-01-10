FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
PASA announce Paul Sturgess as new Board Director

Warren Lewis
10th January 2020
The Pensions Administration Standards Association has announced that it has welcomed Paul Sturgess to the role of Board Director effective from 1st January.

Sturgess was previously PASA Membership & Funding Committee Chair and replaces Tracy Weller, who stepped down on 31st December after three years in the position.

Kim Gubler, Chair of PASA, commented: ‘It feels like we are always saying it, but the administration landscape is constantly evolving, and never more so than now. Driven by huge advances in technology and, maybe more importantly, because finally administration is clawing its way up the trustee agenda to where it should be and being viewed very much strategically. PASA is always mindful to stay one step ahead, providing the leading insight, guidance and knowledge our members and the industry expects from us.

"Paul has a strong profile and has had a wealth of extensive experience in several leading-edge pensions developments making him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to welcoming him to the Board.”

Sturgess added: ‘PASA has created a much-needed storm in the administration market and we have huge ambitions for 2020. Not only do we have a number of critical pieces of guidance due to be issued in the next few months, but we already have a full calendar of events for the year, starting with our annual conference on 11 February. I am looking forward to working closely with the Board, the various Committees and our members to ensure we continue to deliver the top-quality materials expected of us.”

