Paymentshield announce expansion to adviser resources

Paymentshield has announced that it has launched new resources onto its online Marketing Toolkit, with the aim of increasing help to advisers through the platform and highlighting how they can work more effectively this year.

According to the firm, the new resources, which include a new animated video, are designed to help ignite advisers’ GI sales this year and in particular, help those selling GI to get more out of Paymentshield’s Adviser Hub platform. The unique tool is proven to help businesses get more insight into their GI performance and help provide the best possible client experience at every stage of the customer journey.

The video follows the natural flow of Adviser Hub, signposting all of its tools, with hints and tips for advisers on how to get the most from the platform and take greater control of their GI performance. A supporting ebook also helps advisers to unlock Adviser Hub’s capabilities, with suggestions on how to best use features of the platform to their full potential, including Defaqto Compare and the requote function, plus insight into the three-quote process to help improve conversions.

These new resources add even more free content to the variety of materials already on the Marketing Toolkit, available online here.

Jennifer Ripley, Head of Marketing at Paymentshield, says: “Adviser Hub puts advisers in full control of their GI business, by providing the tools they need to become GI entrepreneurs and offering a depth of real-time, personalised information they can’t get elsewhere.

“The platform has so much potential that we wanted to highlight its many features to ensure advisers use Adviser Hub to its full capability. So, we created these resources to help advisers make the most of the tools available to them, work more effectively and grow their GI business.”