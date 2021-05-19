PRIMIS welcome MPowered Mortgages to its lender panel

Buy-to-let lender, MPowered Mortgages has announced that it has joined the PRIMIS lender panel, with members now able to access its range of products for buy-to-let individual, limited company and portfolio landlords.

MPowered Mortgages’ product offering comes alongside the innovative in-house platform, MPowered, with PRIMIS advisers able to benefit from a simple and intuitive system enabling cases to be submitted quickly, with a simple document upload and a streamlined application process for brokers.

MPowered Mortgages say they aim to deliver lending with "certainty and control", with the application process built alongside advisers to give them the tools they need to better serve their clients.

Additional highlights of the partnership for PRIMIS brokers include a range of fee-free re-mortgages up to £1m, 2 and 5 Year fixed periods up to 80%, CCJ – 1 satisfied up to £250 in last 3 years, and HMO – up to 6.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “We’re delighted to be launching with PRIMIS Mortgage Network today, and look forward to supporting their members. We want to ensure that advisers have access to the best mortgage lending for their customers. We believe combining a competitive product range with an innovative tech offering to PRIMIS members will help achieve this.”

Vikki Jefferies, Proposition Director at PRIMIS, comments: “Technology has proven its benefits throughout the mortgage advice process, and it is for this reason that I am excited to announce PRIMIS’ partnership with MPowered today. In today’s busy climate, first and foremost, advisers need tech-driven solutions that are going to give them time back to focus more on their clients – which is exactly what the MPowered proposition will provide them. I look forward to seeing the results that our AR firms can start generating for their customers following today’s news, and supporting MPowered on its growth journey.”