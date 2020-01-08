Principality Building Society announce new appointment to Board of Directors

The Society revealed this morning that it has appointed Iain Mansfield to its Board of Directors, pending regulatory approval.

Iain joined Principality’s subsidiary business Nemo Personal Finance as Finance Director in January 2015 before being appointed as COO at Principality in October 2017 while to continuing to have overall responsibility for Nemo. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Iain has over 15 years’ experience gained in senior leadership roles across large banks, start-up businesses and private equity in retail financial services businesses.

Iain said of his appointment: “I’m proud to be joining the Board at Principality Building Society. We are growing from strength to strength as a business and I look forward to continue to work closely with the Board and executive team in helping to deliver our ambitious and exciting transformation agenda across our core mortgages and savings business.”

Laurie Adams, Chairman of Principality Building Society, said: “I’m delighted that Iain has joined our Board. We strongly believe in growing and developing our colleagues at all levels. Iain is a valuable member of our executive team with great experience across the business, most notably his leadership in delivering technology and change related aspects of the Society’s business. His work will help to provide better customer service for our Members in the long term.”