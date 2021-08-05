Property industry sees 10.8% rise in greenhouse gas emissions in the last decade

"As a result of Covid-19, we currently find ourselves at a fork in the road and there is a real opportunity to salvage something positive from the pandemic."

The property industry is one of seven sectors which has seen an increase in its greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade, according to research by U-See Homes.

U-See analysed data on greenhouse gas emissions across each industry over the last decade and found that as a whole, there’s been a reduction of 16.9%.

The property sector generated 980,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, the fifth-lowest of all sectors and considerably lower than the 88,395,000 generated by the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply unit sector - the worst offending of all sectors.

However, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply unit sector has also seen the biggest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the last decade, down by a notable 47.4%. An additional 12 other sectors have also managed to reduce their impact on the environment in this time.

Unfortunately, seven sectors have seen an increase, the property sector being one of them.

Greenhouse gas emissions produced by the property sector have increased by 10.8% in the last 10 years, with just the accommodation and food services sector (11%), the construction sector (12.6%) and the activities of households as employers sector (14.7%) seeing a bigger increase.

U-See Homes found that by replacing just the first initial viewing of a property with a guided virtual tour, estate agents could save 3,216 tons of C02 in a single year across the hundreds of thousands of property sales that take place.

Simon Dempsey head of marketing for U-See Homes, commented: “Although the property sector may not be the worst offender in terms of its detrimental impact on the environment, it’s disappointing to see that there has been an increase in greenhouse gas emissions over the course of the last 10 years.

"In this day and age, there is a wealth of information and technology available to us that could, and would, allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and so there’s really no excuse for failing to address this issue head-on.

"As a result of Covid-19, we currently find ourselves at a fork in the road and there is a real opportunity to salvage something positive from the pandemic.

"A lengthy stint of remote working has proven that great people utilising great technology can keep the world turning and incorporating this permanently within the industry could make a real difference to the planet.

"Of course, some form of physical workplace and activity can never be replicated digitally but we would urge everyone within the sector to consider what sort of balance could work for them on an ongoing basis."