Quilter appoints head of inclusion and wellbeing

"Creating an inclusive and diverse culture where all colleagues feel they can be themselves has always been a core tenet of our cultural agenda."

Quilter has appointed Tosin James-Odukoya as its new head of inclusion and wellbeing.

Prior to joining Quilter, Tosin was global lead of inclusion and diversity (I&D) at mobile operator trade body, GSMA, where she led the drive for greater equality and inclusion by designing recruitment practices to improve diversity across gender, race and other demographics. Her experience also includes HR roles at Alexander Mann Solutions, the New York Stock Exchange and HSBC.

Based in London, Tosin James-Odukoya will be responsible for building on Quilter’s I&D and employee wellbeing programme that’s been running since the listing of the business in 2018 with the goal of cultivating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive organisation.

Tosin succeeds Kate Richardson who, having set the strategy for I&D after the listing of the business, leaves to pursue studies at the London School of Economics.

Paul Feeney, CEO and executive sponsor of I&D at Quilter, said: “Creating an inclusive and diverse culture where all colleagues feel they can be themselves has always been a core tenet of our cultural agenda. It’s one of the key personal objectives I set myself when we listed.

We have made a good start with our Thrive employee wellbeing initiative; the launch of employee-run networks providing forums for discussion; an enhanced suite of family-friendly policies; significantly improving our diversity data and implementing a diverse shortlist policy.

“However, I know we have more to do, particularly to ensure the diversity of our organisation reflects our commitment to inclusion. Tosin brings great experience to help us build on the foundations we have set, and I look forward to working with her on this important agenda.”

Tosin James-Odukoya commented: “The commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace attracted me to Quilter and I’m looking forward to introducing new ideas to help the business meet its I&D aims.

“It is clear the business recognises the commercial sense of driving a diversity agenda, not just in terms of talent retention and recruitment, but also in delivering services that are more reflective of a changing society.”