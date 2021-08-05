REVEALED: Your 2021 Women’s Recognition Awards finalists

"Despite the hurdles we've all faced during the last year and a half, we received more applications for our Women's Recognition Awards than ever before"

Financial Reporter has today announced the list of finalists for its 2021 Women’s Recognition Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the awards programme aims to support the growing momentum for a more diverse and equal financial services community.

Following the introduction of HM Treasury's Women in Finance Charter, momentum has gathered behind the movement towards making financial services a welcoming space for women, and one in which they are given the tools and opportunities to thrive.

With over 900 applications and nominations, our panel of expert judges selected three finalists for each category, which recognise women's achievement in particular fields such as mortgages and specialist lending, alongside adviser-focused categories.

The Women's Recognition Awards winners announcement will take place on the 23rd September in the beautiful, historic setting of Alexandra Palace – an evening celebrating achievement, hope, and progress in our industry, with exceptional food and entertainment as we celebrate our winners.

To see who has made it to the final stage of the Women’s Recognition Awards 2021, visit www.frwra.co.uk.

Amy Loddington, Barcadia Media’s communications director, said: "The Women's Recognition Awards aims to be a part of positive change in financial services by recognising the women who are succeeding and creating a path for an industry where hard work merits success, regardless of gender.

"It's amazing that, despite the hurdles we've all faced during the last year and a half, we received more applications for our Women's Recognition Awards than ever before, and our expert judges were faced with the difficult task of narrowing down the nominations.

"Women are continuing to thrive and excel in their careers, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, and I think that's something that we should be highlighting and truly celebrating.

“A huge thank you must go to our sponsors and judges for their support - we couldn’t have done it without them and it reaffirms our belief that there is real enthusiasm for positive change in the industry when it comes to gender equality. We’re looking forward to welcoming everybody to our awards party in September and handing out the first trophies to our deserving winners!”