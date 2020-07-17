FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

RICS removes Material Uncertainty Clause from residential valuations

Rozi Jones
|
17th July 2020
house price valuation
"We now have more than two months’ worth of transactional evidence to show that the market has returned."

RICS has announced that the Material Uncertainty Clause is being removed from residential property valuations.

This week, the RICS Material Valuation Uncertainty Leaders Forum decided that reporting material valuation uncertainty may no longer be appropriate for certain properties.

The Clause will no longer be used for residential property in England, including houses used by domestic employees and HMOs of up to six people (including those receiving care).

Exceptions include cases with asset and/or locality-specific market issues that merit a declaration of material valuation uncertainty, at the discretion of the valuer.

Joe Arnold, managing director at Arnold & Baldwin Chartered Surveyors, said: “At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, surveyors wanted the Material Uncertainty Clause (MUC) included in residential valuations because we were in a period of material uncertainty. There was no knowing how long the lockdown would last and whether the market would return in any recognisable form.

“We are now in a position where we can see that the lockdown was just a pause on the market and not a complete reset. We now have more than two months’ worth of transactional evidence to show that the market has returned. Indeed in some areas, such as parts of London and the wider South East, the market is actually stronger now than it was prior to lockdown and the temporary reduction in Stamp Duty Land Tax will provide a further fillip for property values.

“There is still clearly uncertainty. We do not know, for example, what impact increased unemployment will have on the market – but this is more standard market uncertainty than the material uncertainty we experienced earlier in the year.

“It is worth noting that surveyors will still have the option to apply the MUC to a valuation if they have particular concerns about the asset or area. This is likely to be reserved for properties where there has been less transactional evidence in recent weeks such as, for example, HMOs or very high value properties.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.