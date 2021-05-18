FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Roma Finance appoints head of transformational change

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2021
Michael Allison
"Enhancing the dynamics and fluency of Roma by focusing on further improving both the customer and introducer journey will enhance the lending experience for everyone"

Roma Finance has appointed Michael Allison as head of transformational change.

Michael joins Roma Finance from Together, where he’s spent the last 13 of his 21-year career in the finance industry.

In this newly created role, Michael will be responsible for improving Roma’s processes as well as the intermediary and customer journey.

Michael said: “I am proud to be joining Roma in what is an extremely exciting time for the business. As the recent rebrand clearly demonstrates Roma have a desire to continue their recent growth trajectory by embracing change and transformation. I look forward to enabling process efficiencies and technology improvements, whilst ensuring the human touch is the intelligent touch in the customer, introducer and colleague journeys.”

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, added: “Michael’s background in the industry and drive to create and enhance the extraordinary, makes him the ideal choice for the new role of head of transformational change. Enhancing the dynamics and fluency of Roma by focusing on further improving both the customer and introducer journey will enhance the lending experience for everyone connected with Roma and so I am enormously excited for Michael’s arrival and this next step.”

