Saffron BS accredited by the Good Business Charter

Rozi Jones
|
22nd February 2021
Saffron Building Society
"The GBC upholds the values closest to us – supporting the real living wage, employee wellbeing, prompt payment, commitment to customers, environment and more."

Saffron Building Society has become the second building society to become accredited as a Good Business Charter member.

The mutual has agreed to perform against ten components, including protecting its members, business partners and brokers, and commit to positive change to remain certified by the organisation.

The Good Business Charter is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers and is supported by the Confederation of British Industry and Trades Union Congress. It concentrates on ten key business areas designed to improve the wellbeing of employees whilst recognising responsible businesses.

The ten agreed components are the real living wage, fairer hours and contracts, employee wellbeing, employee representation, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, paying fair tax, commitment to customers, ethical sourcing, and prompt payment. To receive the GBC accreditation, a company must meet all ten obligations as detailed by the charter.

Colin Field, CEO at Saffron Building Society, commented: “At Saffron Building Society we are incredibly proud to have joined the Good Business Charter. Our society values are community, service, responsibility, and problem solving - all of which are cared deeply for by the GBC. We wanted to get behind an accreditation that was meaningful and aligned with our values. The GBC demonstrates how passionately we care about our people and our communities under our Amazing Employer Brand; the GBC upholds the values closest to us – supporting the real living wage, employee wellbeing, prompt payment, commitment to customers, environment and more.

“We will continue to positively support the GBC and make a sustainable difference to our colleagues, partners and communities.”

