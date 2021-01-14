Santander reappoints Countrywide as primary valuation supplier

"I look forward to our future collaboration in enhancing the customer experience and bringing innovative projects to market."

Countrywide Surveying Services has renewed its partnership with Santander to remain the bank’s primary valuation provider for a further five-year period.

In August 2019, Santander partnered with Countrywide Surveying Services to become the first lender to offer a mortgage product for first-time buyers that included a free condition report.

The HomeFact digital report gives expert advice on the condition of a property with specific data insights. It also links through to the HomeFact portal for further information about the location, including amenities, schools, crime rates, transport and broadband availability.

Paul Wareham, B2B managing director at Countrywide, commented: “Our surveying business is a market leader in providing valuation and surveying services to the lender community and we continue to enjoy a great relationship with Santander. This renewal represents faith in our proposition and we will continue working innovatively with Santander to deliver a consistently great service for the bank and its customers.”

Matthew Cumber, managing director of Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “We greatly value the continued growth in our partnership with Santander and the opportunity to work with a bank who maintains a constant focus on improving and expanding the customer experience. Technology, people and client requirements are constantly shifting, meaning we have to remain agile in how we work, evolve and innovate. These types of partnerships are key in ensuring that our offering stays ahead of the pack.”

David House, chief surveyor and head of residential valuation at Santander UK, added: “The appointment of Countrywide Surveying Services as lead valuer is well deserved and a reflection of the ongoing strength of our relationship. Their service to the bank and its customers during this challenging year has been outstanding. I look forward to our future collaboration in enhancing the customer experience and bringing innovative projects to market.”