Selina Finance welcomed to Brilliant Solutions panel

Brilliant Solutions have welcomed Selina Finance to their growing membership of directly authorised brokers.

Selina Finance offers flexible second charge mortgages that can be used as a traditional term loan or flexible drawdown facility. Rates start at 3.95% and loans are available up to a maximum LTV of 80%.

As a result of the new partnership, these loans are now available to members of Brilliant Solutions, which operates as a direct to lender mortgage club with a secured lending packaging arm for second charge lending. Brilliant Solutions supports mortgage advisers and IFAs across the UK and has BDM coverage across the country.

Stacey Woods, Key Account Manager at Selina Finance, says: "We're excited to join forces with Brilliant Solutions. They are a fast-growing firm with a national presence and their packaging team have shown themselves to be really knowledgeable and engaging so far."

Matthew Arena, (pictured) Managing Director at Brilliant Solutions, adds: "Selina Finance have a unique second charge offering and have emerged this year as a popular option for borrowers looking for flexible funding. Our members have expressed a lot of interest in Selina's products and we're close to processing our first completions, so we're hopeful this is the start of a fruitful relationship."