FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Selina Finance welcomed to Brilliant Solutions panel

Warren Lewis
|
5th October 2021
Matthew Arena, Managing Director of Brilliant Solutions

Brilliant Solutions have welcomed Selina Finance to their growing membership of directly authorised brokers.

Selina Finance offers flexible second charge mortgages that can be used as a traditional term loan or flexible drawdown facility. Rates start at 3.95% and loans are available up to a maximum LTV of 80%.

As a result of the new partnership, these loans are now available to members of Brilliant Solutions, which operates as a direct to lender mortgage club with a secured lending packaging arm for second charge lending. Brilliant Solutions supports mortgage advisers and IFAs across the UK and has BDM coverage across the country.

Stacey Woods, Key Account Manager at Selina Finance, says: "We're excited to join forces with Brilliant Solutions. They are a fast-growing firm with a national presence and their packaging team have shown themselves to be really knowledgeable and engaging so far."

Matthew Arena, (pictured) Managing Director at Brilliant Solutions, adds: "Selina Finance have a unique second charge offering and have emerged this year as a popular option for borrowers looking for flexible funding. Our members have expressed a lot of interest in Selina's products and we're close to processing our first completions, so we're hopeful this is the start of a fruitful relationship."

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.