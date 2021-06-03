Sesame Bankhall Group appoints propositions director to expand adviser services

"Craig’s in-depth financial planning knowledge will be hugely beneficial in his new role leading our propositions team"

Sesame Bankhall Group has appointed Craig Ross to the newly created role of propositions director to lead the expansion of wealth, protection, later life, and mortgage services to directly authorised firms and its mortgage network advisers.

Craig joins Sesame Bankhall Group from his current role as director of financial planning proposition at Charles Stanley & Co. He has also held previous roles at 1825 Financial Planning, Baker Tilly Financial Management, and as an IFA at Rowanbank Financial Consultants.

Craig will lead Sesame Bankhall’s newly formed propositions team. The Group recently appointed Emma Thomson as head of protection and GI propositions, along with Alex Beavis, who will join the Group this month as mortgage and later life lending propositions director.

Michele Golunska, Chief Executive Officer, Sesame Bankhall Group said: “Craig is a senior figure with an excellent track record in the design and build of new products and business services for advisory firms. Craig’s in-depth financial planning knowledge will be hugely beneficial in his new role leading our propositions team, who will help to deliver an exciting new range of market-leading investment, protection, and mortgage services. The arrival of Craig and his new team further demonstrates our Group’s commitment to expanding our range of services through Bankhall, Sesame, and PMS Mortgage Club, helping to drive profitable growth for advisers whilst offering good customer outcomes.”

Craig Ross added: “I am delighted to be joining Sesame Bankhall Group at an exciting and interesting time for the financial services industry. The impact of the past 18 months has yet to be fully understood and we are in the midst of a period of unprecedented regulatory focus and change. The Group is well known for the valuable services it consistently provides its members and clients, but I’ve been particularly impressed with its innovative agenda and desire to develop and broaden these further. I look forward to leading the propositions team in doing so and continuing to support our members and clients’ delivery of exceptional customer experience and outcomes.”