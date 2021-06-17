Sesame integrates with Mortgage Brain and GBG to assist advisers with ID checks

"We have seen an increase in demand for our remote identity verification solutions in the mortgage, conveyancing, and legal market as they undergo digital transformation accelerated by Covid-19."

Sesame Network has launched an exclusive new integration with Mortgage Brain’s CRM system, The Key, and digital identity experts GBG to improve electronic identity and verification (EIDV) checks.

The integration is designed to improve the advice process and save Sesame Network members time by helping them to run identity checks, store information, and receive guidance all within The Key.

The integrated solution auto-populates important customer information, which removes duplication and reduces the likelihood of human error by only requiring data to be keyed once. Additionally, the automatic return of results information to The Key avoids the need for advisers to manually save and add documents further down the line.

Over 18,000 checks have now been completed via the new Key integration following its launch to Sesame members in May, and it already accounts for over 70% of all identity checks completed in the Network.

Richard Howells, chief operating officer at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “We’re very pleased to be working in partnership with the experts at Mortgage Brain and GBG, to roll-out an exclusive new solution that saves our members valuable time and improves the advice experience. We’re continually looking at how we can enhance our Network’s technology capability. This is another example of our commitment to continuous improvement, which is helping our members to work more efficiently and provide their clients with the best possible service.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “Collaborating on projects that utilise technology in new ways to help save mortgage advisers time, allowing them to deliver a more efficient service, is something that everyone at Mortgage Brain is passionate about. Working on the EIDV integration with Sesame Bankhall Group is another great example of how continuously challenging traditional processes can yield powerful results.”

Andy Chrascina, commercial director at GBG, commented: “We have seen an increase in demand for our remote identity verification solutions in the mortgage, conveyancing, and legal market as they undergo digital transformation accelerated by Covid-19. We are delighted to be able to support Sesame Bankhall Group in transforming the service they can offer their members and end users, providing a fast, safe and convenient digital experience.”