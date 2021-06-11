Shawbrook appoints director of risk and operational resiliency

"As we move into a new phase of delivering our Operational Resilience programme, we will create a ‘business partner’ style model to support the Bank’s divisions."

Shawbrook Bank has appointed its first director of risk and operational resiliency as it further strengthens its chief operating office structure.

Jo Edwards takes up the position with the aim of enhancing bank-wide operational resiliency as well as additional risk management processes across other areas of the Bank.

As part of the new role, Jo will oversee the Bank’s existing ops resilience team as well as quality control and risk within the savings, consumer and property operations and collections & recoveries divisions.

Financial crime and data governance will also be key focus areas.

Jo brings over two decades’ experience in financial services to the role having enjoyed senior positions at United Trust Bank, Nemo Personal Finance and V12 Retail Finance.

Jo said: “I am thrilled to have joined Shawbrook in an exciting new role heading up a strategically important department for the Bank.

“I bring a wealth of experience to the position having operated within a broad range of roles across financial services, including within customer experience, operations, sales and marketing, in mainly specialist banks.

“As we move into a new phase of delivering our Operational Resilience programme, we will create a ‘business partner’ style model to support the Bank’s divisions.

“Shawbrook has high ambitions of becoming the leading specialist lending and savings bank for SMEs, micro-businesses and consumers in the UK. It’s certainly an exciting time to be joining and I am looking forward to playing my part in the Bank’s future success.

“Culturally, Shawbrook is a great fit for me – I am very much a ‘customer focussed’ type of person and as a business Shawbrook mirrors that.”