SimplyBiz extends virtual events programme into 2021

The SimplyBiz Group is extending its virtual events programme into 2021.

The Group moved its events programme onto a new virtual platform in April in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to continuing uncertainty about when face-to-face meetings might once again be viable, the Group has announced that its digital programme will extend into the first quarter of 2021. The new year will begin with Investment Forums, Mortgage Meetings and Tax Efficient Investing and Intergenerational Advice Workshops throughout January, February and March.

Richard Ardron, marketing Director of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “The 12,000 bookings we have received for our virtual events so far in 2020 are yet another testament to the resilience of financial advisers. The pandemic, and its resulting disruptions to everyday life, have presented challenges for all of us, yet advisers have chosen to continue to invest their time in educational and networking events, demonstrating, once again, their dedication to providing the best possible service and outcomes to their clients.

“We reacted quickly and decisively in order to move the largest events programme of its kind online at the start of the pandemic, and worked hard to ensure we’re delivering the highest-quality content from industry-leading presenters across a comprehensive range of subject areas. Feedback from our Member Firms has been great so far, and we are committed to delivering events in this way until such a time as we can start to introduce elements of face-to-face meetings to our programme.”