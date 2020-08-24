SimplyBiz Group extends virtual events programme

"We have asked advisers what they would like in the future and 86% have told us that they would like a mix of physical and virtual events"

The SimplyBiz Group has announced the details of its autumn virtual event programme.

The Group will be running a variety of events including investment forums, new intergenerational advice workshops and compliance clinics, as well as technology surgeries. It will also host its main virtual event, the Advice Show, alongside training and knowledge workshops which will include sessions on supervision, vulnerability and suitability.

Simultaneously, the Group is running a ‘Festival of Learning’ through its mortgages division, SimplyBiz Mortgages, featuring events dedicated to niche, later-life and complex lending.

Richard Ardron, marketing director at The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “Providing members with access to quality events, learning and training is of paramount importance to us, which is why we moved very quickly when Covid-19 disrupted face-to-face delivery to ensure advisers were not disadvantaged in this area. Moving an event programme of this size was a huge undertaking and we have been delighted with adviser engagement.

“We have asked advisers what they would like in the future and 86% have told us that they would like a mix of physical and virtual events, and that’s exactly what we intend to deliver as soon as we are able and it is safe to get back on the road.

“In the meantime, we continue to expand our virtual options and have some exciting new events lined up, as well as some of our more traditional events, which will be given the virtual treatment, such as our Investment Forums, which should prove invaluable in the current climate.”