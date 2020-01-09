SimplyBiz Group reveal new brand for surveying arm

The SimplyBiz Group has announced this morning that it has united its three surveying arms – Gateway, Landmark and Sonas – into a new brand; Gateway Surveyors.

According to the group, the brand will continue to deliver a full range of surveys, valuations and other professional services to the residential property market.

Peter Hughes, Chief Executive of Gateway Surveyors, had this to say: “The alignment of Gateway, Landmark and Sonas under the Gateway Surveyors brand demonstrates not only the strengthening of our services and proposition, but also the recognition of the shared objective of the three divisions; to provide all the information needed to ensure our clients, both consumer and corporate, can make the right decisions about the property they are buying, or lending against.

“Gateway Surveyors is committed to offering access to a highly experienced Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) qualified team, bringing together exceptional ethics and standards with a straightforward approach to reporting that is designed to make the property buying or lending decision process as easy as possible for all our clients.”