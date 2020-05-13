SimplyBiz launches digital client engagement programme

"Digital client engagement has been an important part of marketing and business strategies for some time, but over the last couple of months, this has taken on an even bigger role"

The SimplyBiz Group has launched a new ‘keeping up appearances’ programme to help advisers serve existing clients and grow their client base during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The programme aims to help firms present a professional image when engaging with clients online.

The package is available to Group members and includes an enhanced website with free newsfeeds and plug-ins to help with client engagement, new client facing material for use online and via email, assistance with creating or modifying logos and wider brand support, support for use on social media platforms, and access to professional video editing and finishing solutions.

Richard Ardron, marketing director of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “Digital client engagement has been an important part of marketing and business strategies for some time, but over the last couple of months, this has taken on an even bigger role as firms look to support customers remotely.

“Whilst home haircuts may be the latest craze amongst some families and many of us are swapping the usual business attire for joggers and t-shirt for team video calls, advisers are still looking for a professional and personal approach to digital engagement. With this in mind, our new support package provides solutions that all our members can easily access, bringing together ready-made options, as well as the chance to engage designers and production specialists for a bespoke offering.”