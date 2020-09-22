SimplyBiz launches low-fee digital investment offering for advisers

"This is about evolving advisers’ propositions to include digital wealth management to complement their core face-to-face service."

The SimplyBiz Group has partnered with Wealthify to offer its members access to Wealthify’s online investment service to help meet client demand for digital solutions.

Through the partnership, SimplyBiz members can benefit from Wealthify’s direct-to-customer investment platform at no additional cost.

Clients can start investing from just £100, making it an attractive option for clients who currently have small amounts to invest and are not commercially viable for advisers. Recent SimplyBiz research found that 98% of advisers surveyed had clients in this category.

This new service uses the SimplyBiz Group’s strategic asset allocation model and means that clients can undertake a smooth transition back to the adviser, should they need personal financial advice in the future.

Richard Ardron, marketing director of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “Towards the end of last year, we conducted a survey of our membership which told us they viewed adoption of technology, intergenerational advice and the servicing of unprofitable clients as the biggest opportunities for their businesses. Wealthify helps to embrace a number of those opportunities, and provides advisers with a simple, innovative addition to the services they can offer.”

Dan Giddings, business development director at Wealthify, added: “Wealthify is a beautifully designed, easy-to-use investment platform that allows IFA clients to self-serve until they reach a scale that makes them commercially viable for the adviser. This is about evolving advisers’ propositions to include digital wealth management to complement their core face-to-face service. The result should be improved efficiency and improved business performance.”