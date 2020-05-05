SmartSearch launches facial recognition feature

"Facial recognition is the icing on the cake, giving businesses that crucial extra reassurance that the person they are dealing with is on the level."

SmartSearch has added a new facial recognition feature to its digital anti-money-laundering (AML) platform, providing visual confirmation of customer ID.

The feature will allow prospective new customers to provide visual confirmation of ID during the Covid-19 outbreak.

SmartSearch’s electronic verification platform allows clients to perform all the necessary Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML checks in a matter of seconds. Screening against global sanctions and politically-exposed persons lists is included as standard, along with ongoing daily monitoring.

The whole process can be carried out remotely, without physical documents and regardless of where staff are working.

John Dobson, CEO at SmartSearch, said: “We are here to make our clients’ lives easier, and give them peace of mind not only that they are meeting their due diligence responsibilities, but also guarding against unscrupulous criminals. The risk of a firm being targeted by money-launderers varies but the impact if it fails to detect and report any wrongdoing can be devastating.

“Electronic checks using credit reporting data will bring to light any discrepancies in a client’s personal history and clearly flag up where further action is required. Facial recognition is the icing on the cake, giving businesses that crucial extra reassurance that the person they are dealing with is on the level.

“With many elements of social distancing likely to remain in place for some time to come, doing this in person, face to face, is no longer possible. Our facial recognition feature means our clients can do everything remotely – protecting their businesses from fraudsters and their staff from exposure to Covid-19.”