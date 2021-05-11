Steven Cooper replaces Phillip Monks as Aldermore CEO

"I am delighted to be leading this exciting new chapter in the evolution of Aldermore."

Steven Cooper has become Aldermore's new CEO, replacing Phillip Monks who announced his decision to retire after founding the Bank in 2009.

Steven was previously CEO of C.Hoare & Co., and has more than three decades of international banking experience, including at Barclays where he was CEO of the personal banking business across the UK and Europe, and CEO of Barclaycard Business Solutions.

In addition to his role as CEO, he sits on several advisory boards, including as joint chair of the Social Mobility Commission sponsored by the Cabinet Office. He’s also chairman of Experian UK, a non-executive director at Robert Walters, as well as a Harvard Business School graduate.

Speaking in November 2020, Steven Cooper commented: “Under the leadership of Phillip Monks, Aldermore has gone from a vision to a substantial business in just a short period of time. The board and shareholders are committed to achieving a similar growth trajectory over the next few years, whilst maintaining the business purpose and its strong values. I am delighted to be leading this exciting new chapter in the evolution of Aldermore.”