FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Steven Cooper replaces Phillip Monks as Aldermore CEO

Rozi Jones
|
11th May 2021
Phillip Monks Aldermore
"I am delighted to be leading this exciting new chapter in the evolution of Aldermore."

Steven Cooper has become Aldermore's new CEO, replacing Phillip Monks who announced his decision to retire after founding the Bank in 2009.

Steven was previously CEO of C.Hoare & Co., and has more than three decades of international banking experience, including at Barclays where he was CEO of the personal banking business across the UK and Europe, and CEO of Barclaycard Business Solutions.

In addition to his role as CEO, he sits on several advisory boards, including as joint chair of the Social Mobility Commission sponsored by the Cabinet Office. He’s also chairman of Experian UK, a non-executive director at Robert Walters, as well as a Harvard Business School graduate.

Speaking in November 2020, Steven Cooper commented: “Under the leadership of Phillip Monks, Aldermore has gone from a vision to a substantial business in just a short period of time. The board and shareholders are committed to achieving a similar growth trajectory over the next few years, whilst maintaining the business purpose and its strong values. I am delighted to be leading this exciting new chapter in the evolution of Aldermore.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.