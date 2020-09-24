Stonebridge launches new Performance Dashboards on Revolution system

"Our Company and Adviser Performance Dashboards enable principals and owners to identify where individuals and the firm are performing well"

Stonebridge has launched new Performance Dashboards on its Revolution platform, alongside the completion of phase seven of its 11-stage restyling project.

The Performance Dashboards are available at both company and adviser level and allow both the principal of the Stonebridge appointed representative firm and the individual adviser to track performance in near real-time.

The Dashboards are a new reporting tool which will instantly produce a variety of visual representations of activity and results charts. Users are able to customise how they view this information on the Dashboard by adding a series of widgets to the page.

Company Performance Dashboards present the business principal with a clear overview of the business’ performance, while the Adviser Performance Dashboard present a business performance split by adviser. Business principals have full control as to who has access to these dashboards.

There is also a ‘My Performance’ Dashboard to provide individual advisers with an overview of their own performance.

Stonebridge has also announced a continuation of its ongoing restyling project which includes a number of enhancements to the appearance and user experience of the Revolution system. This month, that includes the restyling of functionality including: life and GI; compliance promotions; accounts; mortgage details; fee-charging arrangements and conveyancing.

Further pipeline tasks and amendments that will be completed as part of the next phase of overall development have also been announced, including updates and improvements to ‘Aims & Views’; a new document editor; and more style updates.

Tim Merrey, director of Revolution, commented: “We’re constantly looking at how we can improve the service we provide to Stonebridge AR firms and how to effectively present the data within Revolution in order to provide the necessary detail and insight which they can utilise to make the most of all opportunities. Hence the substantial and ongoing investment by Stonebridge, month after month.

“Our Company and Adviser Performance Dashboards enable principals and owners to identify where individuals and the firm are performing well, plus where there might be room for improvement across various sectors and products.

“This is all about empowering our AR firms to review their performance in as close to real-time as possible and to analyse those statistics to improve outcomes and grow income. It will also greatly help individuals to benchmark their own performance and to view where they can use their resources and time to make improvements.

“On top of this, we continue to work through our Revolution restyling project and to enhance the overall user experience, which we know is especially helpful for advisers working on tablets and iPad devices.”