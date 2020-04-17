Stonebridge reveals Covid-19 business continuity outcomes

"We are fortunate to have Revolution which is our proprietary platform that is developed and supported by our own in-house team."

Stonebridge has shared results of the first month of significant changes to its systems and processes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All of the network's departments are operating remotely, ensuring its appointed representative firms and advisers can continue to maximise business output.

Stonebridge closed its offices in Nottingham, Basildon and Milton Keynes on the 26th March and implemented its remote working policy on the same day.

A large number of internal systems and processes were adapted in order to help member firms continue to trade and offer their usual services to clients. These cover areas such as implementing paperless fee agreements, obtaining client documents via the Client Portal and verification via Revolution ID, dealing with furloughed advisers and business standards/compliance support.

Stonebridge said the use of Revolution had been vital in allowing AR firms and advisers to maintain ‘business as usual’ practices while they worked from home or remotely. It has also provided guidance around conference technology such as MS Teams and BlueJeans.

The network is also ensuring that all existing advisers are kept up to date with both their training and CPD requirements remotely, even those in furlough. Earlier this month, the network launched its remote video induction courses for new advisers who have joined Stonebridge in order to equip them for their new future as a member of Stonebridge.

Stonebridge says its recruitment team continues to receive a regular flow of enquiries and applications from advisers and firms wanting to join.

The network has also increased the number of webinar-based training options for AR firms in partnership with protection providers and lenders, plus L&G for General Insurance training, and iPipeline for Solution Builder.

Additionally, Stonebridge is providing additional marketing resources to firms and advisers to improve the remortgage and protection advice journey via Touchpoint, home to Revolution’s marketing and CRM functionality, while also providing additional training to maximise success.

Finally, Stonebridge has launched its Covid-19 support hub page for its AR firms and customers which covers FAQs, communication updates, business and financial guidance, home movers’ advice and a focus on personal wellbeing.

Carl Webber, chief technology officer at Stonebridge, said: “Last month presented significant challenges for all, but I’m pleased to say that the strength and flexibility of our systems and processes came to the fore, and we’ve successfully been able to change the way we work, to ensure our AR firms and advisers could continue with their work – many of which have been in touch to pass on their gratitude. This is something we at Stonebridge are all immensely proud of.

“We are fortunate to have Revolution which is our proprietary platform that is developed and supported by our own in-house team. Revolution, and the majority of our technical estate, is highly adaptable and cloud-based meaning we can still support and continue to develop new functionality, such as online training and make available greater marketing resources. Feedback from firms has been excellent and it encourages us to continue to add new ways of working and training to ensure users have everything they need to make it through this difficult period and beyond.

“We fully appreciate that these are unprecedented times, but we want firms to know that Stonebridge will continue to support them in every way possible and if they require anything, they should make contact with us via the usual channels.”