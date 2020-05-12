Surveyors prepare to restart physical valuations

"The best way to truly understand the condition and value of a property is with a physical inspection and our surveyors are prepared with the right guidance and equipment to begin visiting properties again."

Surveyors are planning to resume visiting properties to undertake physical valuations after the publication of new government guidance.

The new document sets out guidance for working in other people’s homes and applies to a number of home workers, including surveyors.

The guidance still recommends that businesses should "make every reasonable effort to enable working from home as a first option" and find digital or remote alternatives to physical work where possible.

However the governmet will now allow home visits where digital solutions cannot be found, as long as workers follow social distancing guidelines.

Arnold & Baldwin Chartered Surveyors has since announced that its "surveyors are prepared with the right guidance and equipment to begin visiting properties again".

Joe Arnold, managing director at Arnold & Baldwin Chartered Surveyors, commented: “The official government guidance for working safely in other people’s homes during COVID-19 is a detailed document that specifically references surveyors and effectively opens the door for the safe resumption of physical property inspections. This is excellent news for the property market as it means that we are effectively back in business. It does state however, digital inspections are to be undertaken where possible and physical inspections should be avoided.

“At Arnold & Baldwin, we believe the best way to truly understand the condition and value of a property is with a physical inspection and our surveyors are prepared with the right guidance and equipment to begin visiting properties again. We also recognise, however, that remote valuations are going to be an integral part of the market for quite some time and so we have introduced a menu of options for lenders that addresses some of the limitations of remotely valuing a property, including ways of mitigating the risk on more unusual properties and addressing the restrictive parameters of some funding arrangements, which do not traditionally permit remote valuations. We will be publishing more details on these in the coming days and so able to offer a complete range of valuation solutions to help the market recover and get back onto the front foot.”