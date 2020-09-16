FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
TBMC adds Hodge to its lender panel

Warren Lewis
|
16th September 2020
Emma Graham Hodge

The Business Mortgage Company has announced that it has added Hodge to its lender panel. The new partnership will provide its members with access to Hodge’s Holiday Let Mortgage.

Emma Graham, Business Development Director at Hodge, comments: “We’re really pleased to be joining TBMC’s lender panel and are looking forward to providing their brokers and customers with access to our specialist holiday let mortgage.

“I’m confident that both our flexible underwriting approach and our carefully considered criteria will encompass everything TBMC members need to help them make the most of the staycation market.”

Jane Simpson, Managing Director of TBMC, adds:

“We’re really excited about this new relationship and are delighted to be able to offer our members the ability to access the Hodge Holiday Let mortgage.

“With consumers increasingly opting to holiday in the UK and the introduction of the stamp duty holiday, we’re seeing an increase in enquiries for holiday lets, in particular from buy-to-let landlords.

“Hodge’s Holiday Let mortgage has been designed with help from specialist holiday let brokers who know the market well, coupled with Hodge’s dedicated team of dedicated underwriters who want to help, this product will provide our brokers with much sought after flexibility during a time where there is great demand for more choice.”

