Tenet launches adviser support programme

"For our solo RI firms in particular, the pandemic can be a lonely experience and anything we can do to alleviate this is valuable."

Tenet has launched a new Tenet Assistance Programme (TAP) in conjunction with professional support services provider, Care first.

Care First’s qualified counsellors and information specialists are experienced in helping people to deal with all kinds of practical and emotional issues, including stress, bereavement and loss, family issues, consumer rights and workplace pressures.

The free and confidential service will be available for all employees of its member firms to use and is accessible by phone and online.

Tenet has also recently reached out to its directly authorised firms to offer them two months free access to its Technical Services & Research module. This includes access to daily product bulletins and criteria spreadsheets to help firms keep up to date with product, underwriting and service changes in the investment, pensions, mortgage and protection markets, as well as easy access to approved panels and regular communications and guidance on market developments.

Mark Scanlon, chief executive of Tenet, commented: “We have had a similar service in place for Tenet employees for a number of years and felt it was important in the current environment that our advisers could benefit from this type of confidential support. For our solo RI firms in particular, the pandemic can be a lonely experience and anything we can do to alleviate this is valuable.”